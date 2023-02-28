North west Queensland's newest cohort of graduate nurses have touched down in Mount Isa for 2023.
Approximately 18 nursing graduates joined the ranks at the North West Hospital and Health Service in February.
They will join the five graduate doctors who started in early February in delivering healthcare to the region.
Health authorities have said they are encouraged by the number of interns and graduates applying to work in remote locations.
Some graduates have flagged their excitement at the prospect of living in the region.
New graduate Michael Henriksen, who moved to the north west from the Gold Coast, said he was looking forward to switching up his beach lifestyle in the bush.
"I'd previously heard lots of good things about working in Mount Isa so it was my number one choice", he said.
Mr Henriksen said he was determined to begin his career in a rural health setting and the information and support he received from the north west health team helped to finalise his decision.
"When I first made contact with the health service I was really impressed with the whole programme - the team really wanted to engage with me and completely sold me on coming here."
Townsville graduate Paris Winslaw said the north west was her ideal choice due to her interest in delivering health care to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations.
"With such a large Aboriginal population here I'm really looking forward to helping to work towards closing the gap in Indigenous health inequality," she said.
It was Ms Winslaw's first time in Mount Isa. She said she was impressed with the social and lifestyle options the region had to offer.
"Everyone here has been so friendly, welcoming and inviting, and I'm looking forward to experiencing lots of outdoor activities, camping and rodeos," she said.
The graduates will be allocated to facilities and wards across the region with rotation to a different work area every six months.
North West HHS Nursing Executive Director Michelle Garner said it was encouraging to see good numbers of interns and graduates applying to live and work in regional locations.
"We're so pleased to have these new graduate nurses and midwives with us here in the North West and they'll soon will soon be working on the frontline in our facilities making a huge difference in the region," Ms Garner said.
"These nurses will learn on the job and translate the skills they've learnt at university into better outcomes for patients in some of our most remote communities.
"The learning and development opportunities in our region will strengthen their clinical skills and knowledge, setting them up for a rewarding career providing patient-centred care."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
