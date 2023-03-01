Gallery: Mount Isa celebrates 100 years

Mount Isa celebrated 100 years since its foundation last week. The famous north west Queensland outback mining city was founded in 1923 by prospector John Campbell Miles.
Check out some of the photos from the morning tea at the Mount Isa Civic Centre on February 23.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
