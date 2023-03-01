The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Have your say - Jim Adlington won't be forgotten

March 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have your say - Jim Adlington won't be forgotten

Jim Adlington won't be forgotten

Having been a friend of Jim Adlington for a few years it was sad to see him getting worse by the day over the last few months. It was such a bright moment of my day every time I visited him. When we delivered meals to Jim that was the highlight of our busy schedule. He or one of his many mates were always good for an interesting story. His generous ways will never be forgotten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.