Have your say - Jim Adlington won't be forgotten

Having been a friend of Jim Adlington for a few years it was sad to see him getting worse by the day over the last few months. It was such a bright moment of my day every time I visited him. When we delivered meals to Jim that was the highlight of our busy schedule. He or one of his many mates were always good for an interesting story. His generous ways will never be forgotten.
Erwin Raffetseder
I'm originally from Winton, NW QLD. So it came to my attention by my sister, Darelle that a local legend had passed. So I googled it and the article that came up was from this newspaper.
My name is Janelle Thomson. My grandparents were Andy and Rae Thomson. Briefly, my grandparents lived and raised their family in Werna St, Winton. The Evert family were close family friends to my grandparents and my dad and his siblings. My dad (deceased) was in business in Winton through a few ventures in the 60s and 70s. His name was Darrell Stuart Thomson.
So, when I found out today about Peter Everts' passing it was a sad moment. I remember him well as a young child. Plus Vince Evert lived over the back fence from my grandparents via the easement to the shops on Elderslie St.
I went to a school with Vince and Posie Everts daughter Geraldine. My brother, Peter and sister Darelle went to school with James and Theresa Evert respectively at Winton Convent School in the 60s and 70s. Also my sister, Darelle went to boarding school in Townsville with Theresa Evert.
Yes, a loss to the Winton community and to Tourism in Winton.
My dad often dressed up his old Chev truck that he used for his fruit and veggie business for the Outback Festival as it was previously called. I even have a photo somewhere of me on the back of said vehicle circa 1972 to 1974 taken in the parade.
Janelle Mary Thomson
I am concerned the Voice to Parliament (VTP) will not help First Nations People have a say. It appears the VTP will be a body who will comment on government initiatives and proposed laws which are before Parliament. In effect it will be asked to comment on government policy.
The issue is policy and associated draft laws often take years to develop. The policy process involves community consultation of both the proposed policy and proposed laws before it is put to the Parliament for debate etc. I fear asking the VTP what their views are when policy and draft laws are before Parliament is very late and I am concerned the VTP will be asked to consider policy and draft laws with little or no time to do so properly let alone consult with their communities.
If this is the case it's probable the VTP will not be an effective voice for First Nations People and be a waste of time for the Australian community. I hope I am proved wrong!!
Richard Danen
Garry Linnell's suggestion that denial is how some "cope with the prospect of annihilation" was insightful ("There's no denying it, denialists are stupid" North West Star, 16/2). Denial is not exactly a positive coping mechanism though.
On issues like human-induced climate change, for example, we may want to bury our heads in the sand, but, if we are to achieve the best possible future for our children, we must absorb the scientific facts and engage with climate solutions. The concept of active hope is helpful for achieving acceptance and maintaining optimism. In particular, the Australian Psychological Society outlines how playing our part in constructive solutions can be an antidote to fear, anxiety and other negative emotions.
Hope springs from positive action.
Amy Hiller
