A health program which delivers at-home care to patients in north west Queensland has reported successful outcomes in freeing up hospital beds and improving patient recovery times.
The "Hospital in the Home" (HITH) program was launched two years ago by the North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS).
The program began as a 10-week trial in 2021, and has since shifted to a permanent ongoing model of care due to positive responses.
Approximately 155 patients engaged with the program in 2022 and 303 patients have used the service since it began in March 2021.
High levels of engagement with the program have reportedly helped to free up beds in hospitals.
Bed days were reduced by 825 at Mount Isa Hospital in 2022 due to less patients requiring admission to hospital.
Health authorities have said the program has been hugely beneficial for patients requiring low level medical and nursing intervention.
"With stable patients and conditions being managed in the community, patient satisfaction has increased and positive health outcomes recorded," a statement from North West HHS said.
North West HHS HITH Clinical Nurse Consultant Ade George said limiting the amount of time patients spend in hospital was a positive for both patients and the health service.
"Being able to keep our patients comfortable at home, while still providing excellent treatment is our priority," she said.
"HITH allows patients to have the convenience of being treated at home with their support network close to them, and limits the amount of time they need to be visiting hospital or occupying a bed in hospital."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
