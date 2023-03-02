A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall across parts of Gulf Country and north west Queensland.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the region as a deep tropical low moves across the Northern Territory towards the Queensland border.
Locations likely to be affected include Camooweal, Riversleigh Station, Lawn Hill and Barkly.
The low has been forecast to move slowly eastwards over the coming days with the trough expected to reach north west Queensland and the Gulf from Friday March 3 and last through the weekend.
The warning forecasted possible six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 to 140mm.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
