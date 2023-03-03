A high visibility policing operation has been launched across Queensland targeting youth crime in "hot spot" locations.
Operation Victor Unison will involve high visibility police patrols in key public and residential areas where data shows higher rates of crime.
According to police, the boosted patrols will enable officers to walk through shopping precincts, conduct bail checks and engage with young people.
It comes after police launched Operation Uniform Theta in December which resulted in more than 2800 arrest, 6500 charges and approximately 23,000 proactive policing activities.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Wheeler said the Queensland Police Service had received positive feedback from business owners, retail staff and the community about previous high visibility policing operations.
"We are pleased to roll out extra high visibility patrols in hotspots across the State as part of this new expanded operation," he said.
"This 'boots-on-the-ground style' operation will see officers in marked police vehicles patrolling streets, walking through shopping centres, retail and restaurant precincts, stop in at service stations and really engage with the community."
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the high police presence sends a clear message to "would-be offenders".
"It is also about enabling business owners and community members to speak with their local police about issues affecting their area," he said.
"The extra patrols are over and above normal calls for service and everyday policing operations in areas where they are needed most."
