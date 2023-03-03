Mount Isa's Family Fun Park was officially reopened last week after the completion of significant $5.1 million renovations.
Upgrades to the precinct, which includes the skate park, involved the replacement of play equipment, free exercise equipment, new shade structures, upgraded signage, upgraded pedestrian and cycle paths through the parklands and sustainable landscaping.
The project also included new fencing and security lighting designed to discourage vandalism and antisocial behaviour.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade was joined by fellow councillors Paul Stretton and Peta MacRae as well as Kennedy MP Bob Katter at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Mount Isa Day.
The long awaited reopening of the Fun Park was lauded by community members.
Families flocked to catch a glimpse of the precinct after almost three years of on and off closures while renovations took place.
The $5.1 million project was jointly funded by the state government and Mount Isa City Council with the council contributing $1.355 million which was set aside in the 2019/20 budget.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.