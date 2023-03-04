The North West Star
OPINION: Prime Minister Albanese and Treasurer Chalmers made the right call with sensible superannuation proposal

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
March 5 2023 - 9:00am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announce superannuation reforms. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Let's be clear because you won't hear this from other media organisations in Queensland. The federal government's suggested changes for superannuation don't limit what you can put into your super balance. They are fair changes to a system that has become less about retirement savings and more about estate planning for a small percentage of our citizens.

