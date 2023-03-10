An ambitious small business owner based out of a home in Mount Isa is generating interest in her unique handmade flower crowns.
Stephanie English is the owner of Skull Crowns Australia, a group of three women who produce decorative headpieces from flowers which are then modelled on skeleton skulls for extra wow factor.
Ms English will showcase her assortment of headwear at the Terrace Gardens for a specially themed High Tea on Saturday, March 25.
"What we've done is we've teamed up with Sonya at Terrace Gardens to basically give this one a little bit of a theme," Ms English said.
"We went with a bit more of a floral spring [theme] since it's so close to Easter," she said.
"We're encouraging everyone to wear a flower crown or headpiece otherwise they can purchase one from us before or on the day, because we will also have a pop up store at the event."
Ms English celebrated a significant milestone in late-February after making her 200th crown for the business.
The idea for handmade headpieces was initially birthed in late 2021, with the business officially launching not long later in mid-2022.
She said her crowns started to generate interest immediately.
"I've always seen flower crowns made online and on Pinterest," Ms English said.
"I saw some flowers in Dollars and Cents so I thought, I'm going to try just for the sake of it and have a go," she said.
"I had so many people compliment me on it, so I ended up making a few more for friends and family for birthday and Christmas presents.
"We do a workshop every Sunday where we come around to my place, bring all of our gear and just spend eight hours making crowns because we work full time."
After only eight months of operating, Ms English has ambitions to expand the business to take on more team members and eventually open a shop.
"We would love to then also do workshops to teach people how to do this because it's so easy once you know how to do it," she said.
"We'd love to help people learn new skills and it's quite a social thing as well."
Tickets to the Terrace Gardens' first high tea of 2023 on March 25 are $40 each and will remain on sale until Thursday, March 17.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
