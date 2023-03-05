The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police to ramp up presence in popular Mount Isa hotspots over coming months

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:03am, first published March 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police will ramp up their presence in popular Mount Isa hotspots over the coming three months to combat escalating crime issues. File picture.

Police in Mount Isa will ramp up their public presence over the next three months as part of its latest operation targeting youth crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.