Police in Mount Isa will ramp up their public presence over the next three months as part of its latest operation targeting youth crime.
Operation Victor Unison was launched across Queensland on March 2 and will involve greater high visibility police patrols in known crime "hot spots".
Mount Isa police will be deployed in greater numbers in and around the CBD as well as entertainment precincts to address youth crime, enhance public safety and increase community confidence.
Police made four arrests and engaged with 120 people on the first day of the operation.
Arrests included two people taken in to custody for public nuisance offences and another two for drink driving which included a 16-year-old girl driving a vehicle unlicensed and under the influence of a dangerous drug.
Six youths were also identified as having breached curfews and were returned to a place of safety.
"The community members at licenced premises and shopping complexes were also engaged with, where a number of positive responses were received, appreciating police for their presence," Operations Coordinator Senior Sergeant Damian Ahearn said.
"The Mount Isa community can expect to see more police 'on the beat' in the coming months in an effort to keep the community safe," Mr Ahearn said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
