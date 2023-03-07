A mentoring program aiming to build relationships between police and youth is set to launch in Mount Isa for a fourth year.
The Blue EDGE (Educate, Develop, Grow, Empower) program has been run by Mount Isa PCYC since 2020 and was designed to help young people develop personal relationships with police.
The program involves an intense physical training component which is delivered alongside career education and mentoring where participants directly interact with police officers.
PCYC Youth Engagement Officer Aimee Sewell said Blue EDGE will be open for 20 people aged between 12 and 15 years old, and will run throughout terms two and three of the 2023 school year.
"We do a lot of individual challenges, but also focus on that team building resilience as well," Ms Sewell said.
"We get our young people to push their boundaries and realise that they're actually capable of pushing themselves with things like positive self talk and encouraging others to achieve their goals as well," she said.
"Hopefully we might get people that are at risk of disengagement and we can assist them with getting on the right path."
One of the program's major objectives is to grow trustful relationships between young people and police.
"We're hoping that young people will look up at police as mentors and role models," Ms Sewell said.
"We want to be able to apply that positive influence on the lives of our young people to make better choices and be contributing members of society," she said.
"Hopefully we might get young people that are at risk of disengagement and we can assist them with getting on to the right path."
Ms Sewell said the program has a wide scope and also targets potential leaders.
"We identify those potential leaders in the group and give them additional tasks as well," she said.
"This is a great opportunity to develop that rapport [with police], build relationships in the community because these young people will become adults, that will potentially support our services in the future as well."
The program runs for two days a week on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. People interested in referring a young person are encouraged to email aimee.sewell@pcyc.org.au.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.