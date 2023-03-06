The North West Star
Tarrene Frost the winner in first week of Mount Isa ladies golf for 2023

By Judy Fangrath
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Tarrene Frost took home the Ulla Allen trophy as Mount Isa Ladies golf returned for 2023. Picture supplied.

Tarrene Frost claimed victory as ladies golf teed-off for the first monthly medal of 2023 at the Mount Isa Golf Club.

