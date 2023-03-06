Tarrene Frost claimed victory as ladies golf teed-off for the first monthly medal of 2023 at the Mount Isa Golf Club.
Golfers turned out in their numbers to brave the rain for the season opener, returning great scores in an 18-hole stroke round.
Tarrene Frost defeated her rivals to take out first place honours and the Ulla Allen trophy with a blistering 69 nett.
Runner-up place went to Kate Chadwick after carding an equally impressive 77 off the stick 76 nett.
Close behind in the ball rundown stakes was Alison Gordon who finished the day on 78 nett, followed closely by Sally Dawson on 79 nett.
Pin shots for the day went to Tarrene Frost on hole 17 and Sally Dawson on holes 2 and 10.
The ladies practice over the summer months was worthwhile with some recording Chip Ins - Auretta Perrin (hole 17), Liz Jakeman (hole 16) and Birdies - Tarrene Frost (hole 16), Kate Chadwick (hole 9).
Next weekend the ladies join up with the men to compete in the increasingly popular Volkswagen Scramble, a four-person, elimination format Ambrose competition.
The winning team will have the opportunity to travel to the regional finals later in the year.
