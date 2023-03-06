Black Stars have come out on top of the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition after a washout handed them the minor premiership on the final day of the regular season.
Both round 15 fixtures were cancelled after heavy rainfall pummelled the pitches at Sunset and Captain Cook Oval over the weekend, gifting the title to the league leading Black Stars off the back of an impressive season.
The Black Stars were in fine form after the Christmas break winning all five games that weren't rained out.
Two opposition team forfeits and another washout in mid-February meant Black Stars moved to eight games unbeaten as they head in to finals.
The Black Stars, who were one point clear of second-placed Cavaliers, will face off against their main title challengers on March 11 at Sunset Oval in the first week of finals.
Third-placed Panthers will also take on Western Bulls on the same day at Captain Cook Oval.
Both finals fixtures are set to get underway at 10am this Saturday, March 11.
Ladder:
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
