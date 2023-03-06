The North West Star
Heavy rain gifts minor premiership to Black Stars in final regular season round of Mount Isa cricket

By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:00am, first published March 6 2023 - 4:01pm
Black Stars players celebrate their round 14 win over Panthers. Picture supplied.

Black Stars have come out on top of the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition after a washout handed them the minor premiership on the final day of the regular season.

