Saturating monsoon rains continue to move across Australia's north as already isolated communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria brace for heavy falls of up to 200mm.
A monsoon trough extending over the Northern Territory and northern Queensland could bring widespread rain, thunderstorms and possibly damaging wind gusts.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned the slow-moving system could linger near the southern Gulf of Carpentaria coast for several days.
Widespread daily rainfall totals of 50-70mm are likely, with isolated falls greater than 200mm possible across saturated catchments.
Elevated river levels are currently impacting several locations across north Queensland.
Towns in the gulf such as Normanton, Karumba, Burketown, Gregory and Doomadgee have been isolated for a number of weeks as roads in and out of the region remain cut off due to rising flood waters.
Further south near Birdsville, the small town of Bedourie also remains cut off.
Gulf towns such as Normanton recorded 120mm of rain in the first six days of March while Burketown recorded 215mm amid a continued emergency response effort from authorities.
Families have been moved to higher ground while the Burke Shire Council stationed a helicopter at Gregory for further evacuations.
Burke Shire Council Mayor Ernie Camp reminded residents to "avoid panic buying" and limit purchases "so there is enough to go around for everyone" amid supply shortages.
"Resupplies, due to the process in arranging one, can realistically only occur every few weeks and are assessed on a case by case basis by Emergency Management Queensland," Cr Camp said in a statement on Monday.
"There will be a resupply occurring this coming Saturday (March 11)," he said.
"Now is the time when we must all pull together and work as one team to get our communities and people through this challenging time."
Flood warnings are in place across the Gulf Country for locations such as lower Flinders, Cloncurry, Georgina, Nicholson, Leichardt, Norman and Diamantina rivers.
A moderate flood warning is also in place for Eyre Creek, according to the Bureau.
Major flooding is occurring along the Flinders River downstream of Richmond and at Walkers Bend the river is currently at 9.48m and rising, with major flooding.
The Norman River at Normanton is expected to remain above the minor flood level for the next few days.
Levels across the Gilbert River catchment are mostly easing.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.