Normanton producers boating into work as rain continues

By Lea Coghlan
March 8 2023 - 8:00am
Flooding around Normanton. Pictures: Shannon Gallagher

Prolonged, consistent rain in the Gulf of Carpentaria has isolated Normanton and other communities going on nine weeks, with conditions not expected to ease for some time.

