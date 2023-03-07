A sever weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of north west Queensland.
A tropical low is forecast to strengthen and drift south from the Gulf of Carpentaria and bring heavy rainfall across the gulf country on Tuesday March 7.
The risk for heavy rain will remain on Wednesday with the low expected to move east.
Heavy rainfall forecast for north west Queensland from Tuesday afternoon could lead to flash flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of up to 110mm are likely.
Locations which may be affected include Mount Isa, Doomadgee, Burketown, Cloncurry, Julia Creek and Augustus Downs station.
Already saturated catchments could respond quickly to heavy rain and worsen the risk for flash flooding. More rain could also lead to further isolation of communities and force road closures, according to the Bureau.
Burketown has already 173mm of rain in the past 24 hours.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.