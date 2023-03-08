Police have reminded motorists in north west Queensland to drive safely amid heavy rain and road closures.
Prolonged rain has been forecast right around the region as flooded roads continue to isolate communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
Some locations in the gulf recorded 24-hour rainfall totals of more than 200mm on Wednesday, March 8.
Riversleigh recorded 255mm of rain, while Century Mine recorded approximately 313mm, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.
Mount Isa police warned motorists to not drive through flooded roads.
"It is important to only drive when necessary and to stay off the roads during heavy downpours," a statement by police said.
"Drive to the conditions and plan your trip by checking the local weather forecast and what the current road conditions are.
"Heavy rain in our area can cause flash flooding and can turn roads into rapids before you know it.
"It doesn't matter if you are an experienced driver or if the person before you got through the water, or you think you know the road and what your car can do, floodwaters can change everything without warning."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
