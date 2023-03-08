The head of Queensland Police's youth crime taskforce has said his team "won't lose focus" on community safety following a visit to Mount Isa this week.
Assistant Commissioner George Marchesini was in Mount Isa on Tuesday, March 8 to hold joint discussions between police and the Youth Justice Centre.
Mr Marchesini was appointed to lead the taskforce in December when the Queensland government announced a raft of changes to its youth justice laws.
He said the taskforce was looking to engage with the community on solutions to clamp down on "serious repeat offenders".
"We know that there are some issues there with people feeling that there's fear in the community in terms of some of the offences we're seeing committed," Mr Marchesini said.
"While we're looking at a focus group of those serious offenders, we're also looking at how we actually stop those offenders potentially coming in," he said.
"We're also looking at community safety and concentrating on victims of crime, because that's a key part of this and we can't forget that.
"We very much concentrate on our hotspots, we concentrate on prevention and disruption but we also look at what are the other things we can be doing too."
The state government announced in February that it would expand programs targeting reoffenders implemented elsewhere across Queensland to Mount Isa.
This will include expansion of an initiative that aims to bring police together with key government representatives to provide intensive coordination of services to people aged eight to 16 years who are at risk of falling in to a cycle of crime.
Dedicated teams of police will also work with youth justice workers to engage with young people at risk of offending as part of a youth co-responder program which is being rolled out in Mount Isa.
Mr Marchesini said co-responder teams would be on the ground engaging with youths to ensure they're accessing the right services.
"We're looking at a whole of home approach," he said.
"For example, if we take a particular child home then we'll look a bit further at what are the family's needs."
It comes as police launched its latest high visibility policing operation at the beginning of March which will target hot spot locations in public and residential areas.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
