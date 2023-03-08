Gallery: Mount Isa Family Fun Park reopens

Mount Isa's Family Fun Park was officially reopened at the end of February.
Families flocked to catch a glimpse of the upgraded precinct after almost three years of on and off closures while renovations took place.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
