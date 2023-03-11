North Queenslanders have hailed the Queensland government's decision to build the CopperString 2.0 transmission line and unlock 6000MW of renewable energy resources.
Described as the north west's energy backbone, the project will connect to country's biggest renewable power zone to the national grid.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state government will buy and deliver the project which is forecast to cost $5 billion and support 800 direct jobs over six years.
The government will also expand the original project, which was birthed by Townsville-based company CuString, to increase transmission capacity between Townsville and Hughenden from 330kV to 500kV in a bid to push more clean power into the grid.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described Copperstring 2.0 as "the most significant investment in economic infrastructure in North Queensland in generations".
"Unlocking affordable renewable energy and our critical minerals will benefit Townsville, Mount Isa and every town in between - unlocking thousands of jobs and billions in investment," she said.
CopperString 2.0 founder and CuString Director John O'Brien hailed the Premier's announcement, describing the project as "one of the largest and most valuable energy infrastructure investments in Australia".
"I think in 30 years time we'll look back and say this was quite historic because there is no doubt this infrastructure has an economic impact that historically we can see as so beneficial," he said.
"We have some of the best wind resources for generations around the Hughenden area and we can combine that with the other great natural resources we've got along the corridor.
"It was just overwhelming from my personal point of view, just how enthusiastic the whole community was with the announcement from the Premier."
Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the announcement was a "historical moment" for north west Queensland.
"This now gives us a pathway for the next 50 or 100 years," he said.
"Anyone that is investing, whether it's a house, a business, or in the mining industry can now deal with some confidence that there's a platform of utilities such as rail, water and now energy, that we can operate under."
Mr Katter said the value of the metal and ore projections of all north west mining projects that had been announced was $70 billion.
"That's what they know of - these all become viable now," he said
Solar Citizens deputy director Stephanie Gray celebrated the news, saying her organisation had been campaigning for grid upgrades in north west Queensland for years.
She said the region had some of the country's best co-located solar and wind resources which could be turned into abundant, cheap electricity for Queenslanders.
"Right now industries in Mount Isa are struggling because they have to rely on expensive gas-fired power," she said.
"The CopperString 2.0 transmission line will unlock North Queensland's world-class renewable resources and provide cheap electricity to emerging manufacturing industries in Townsville and existing heavy industry in Mount Isa.
"An injection of cheap and clean energy is just what the doctor ordered to ensure Queensland's industry can remain globally competitive.
"It's also great to see the Queensland government demonstrating its commitment to keeping energy assets in public hands."
Early work on the project is expected to start this year and construction proper in 2024, with completion slated for 2029.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
