The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Qld government's move to buy $5b CopperString project hailed by north Queenslanders

JC
Sally Gall
By Jeremy Cook, and Sally Gall
March 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CuString Director John O'Brien founded the CopperString 2.0 project about ten years ago. Picture Samantha Campbell.

North Queenslanders have hailed the Queensland government's decision to build the CopperString 2.0 transmission line and unlock 6000MW of renewable energy resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.