Staff at Mount Isa Hospital took a moment to celebrate the achievements of its female employees as part of 2023 International Women's Day.
Held annually on March 8 across the globe, International Women's Day is a chance to bring attention to issues such as gender equality and the women's rights movement.
This year's theme for the day was to "embrace equity" as well as diversity and inclusion in an effort to forge harmony and unity to help drive success for all.
A morning tea event was hosted at Mount Isa Hospital on Wednesday in celebration of the day, and featured a presentation from guest speaker and author Pattie Lees who shared her story as a survivor of the Stolen Generation.
The morning tea featured talks from staff within the hospital who were paving the way forward for women in healthcare.
North West HHS Board Chair Cheryl Vardon said it was important to take the opportunity to acknowledge the roles women play in delivering healthcare to rural and remote communities.
"With 81.26 per cent of the North West HHS workforce being women, I want to applaud the incredible efforts of all women across the health service," she said.
"From the operational and administration staff, to the clinical teams and executive leaders, together we make delivering healthcare to our region possible.
"We are proud to be a leader in women's participation in the workforce and endeavour to continue to bridge the gap towards greater diversity across the health service."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
