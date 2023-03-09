A slow moving tropical low has produced widespread flooding across north west Queensland, forcing several major road closures and prompting evacuations from the gulf.
The weather system has lingered in the Gulf of Carpentaria for a number of days, causing significant rain and putting pressure on already saturated catchments across the region.
Almost 80mm of rain fell in the space of just one hour in Julia Creek on Wednesday evening (March 8), while the small community of Camooweal, located 190 kilometres north west of Mount Isa, copped more than 280mm across Tuesday and Wednesday.
Doomadgee, Burketown, Normanton and other towns in the gulf have endured near-constant rain since mid-December.
Burketown recorded its highest daily rainfall total in eight years when 173mm fell on Wednesday.
Flood warnings remain present for a number of catchments including the Flinders, Cloncurry, Nicholson, Gregory, Leichhardt, Georgina, Norman and Diamantina Rivers.
Evacuations have already begun taking place from the area with the Burke Shire Council reporting several airstrips were either closed or inaccessible due to flooding.
"A Starlink system has been made available to the helicopter who is assisting Council with emergency response," a statement from Burke Shire Mayor Ernie Camp said.
"Council will continue to contact rural residents to ascertain their health and wellbeing," Cr Camp said.
"Resupply is still planned to happen on either Friday or Saturday this week. However, subject to weather and subsequent road closures, this may have to be pushed back."
Roads to and from the gulf have been cut for almost three months with communities having to rely on airplanes or barges to provide essential supplies.
Community Enterprise Queensland (CEQ), a not-for-profit service that supplies remote communities with essential goods and services, have spent more than $735,000 on 27 separate charters to Doomadgee, Kowanyama and Pormpuraaw in far north and north west Queensland.
CEQ Chief Executive Officer Michael Dykes said during a typical wet season, Doomadgee can expect to be cut off by road for around six days.
"This year it is nine weeks and counting," Mr Dykes said.
"Since early December 2022, we have been utilising planes in Kowanyama, Pormpuraaw and Doomadgee to get the necessary food supplies through to residents in these communities via air freight," he said.
Carpentaria Shire Mayor Jack Bawden said the council's Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) were working with the District Disaster Management Group to assist resupply efforts.
"Retailers were provided with a letter from the LDMG in relation to goods and supplies and any requests for resupply," he said.
Cr Bawden said four flood boats were being used to help transport goods.
"With the rivers at their current level, it is possible to use the flood boats and move groceries from Critters Camp into Normanton," he said.
The Salvation Army has reportedly brought forward plans to set-up a shop-front service in Normanton to distribute emergency financial relief vouchers to flood-stricken residents.
Major roads and highways throughout the north west are closed after significant downpours.
The Barkly Highway between Camooweal and Mount Isa has been shut as has the Flinders Highway between Julia Creek and Cloncurry.
All roads to and from the gulf have been shut since early January.
Authorities have urged motorists to not drive on roads they know are closed as penalties will apply.
"Only drive if it's necessary and check the condition of your vehicle before heading off, making sure you have at least 1.5mm of tread on your tyres, your lights work, and your windscreen is clean," Mount Isa police said in a statement.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned more heavy rain is forecast for the remainder of the week, but is expected to ease in to the weekend.
A Flood Watch is current for the Gulf Country and parts of the Lake Eyre Basin Rivers, which includes the Nicholson, Gregory, and Leichhardt Rivers.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
