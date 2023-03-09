A children's entertainment show which boasts an accompanying ARIA number one album is set to visit Mount Isa in March.
Dance Like An Animal is the brainchild of Townsville country musician Keely Johnson who conceptualised the kids entertainment program amid the disruption of COVID-19 back in 2021.
The show follows a zookeeper, played by Ms Johnson, and several iconic Australian animals such as a Quokka and a Tasmanian Devil who have reportedly been dancing in to the hearts of children across regional Queensland.
The show was born from a collection of songs by Ms Johnson which eventually turned in to a chart topping ARIA number one album.
Dance Like An Animal hit number one on the ARIA Australian Country Albums chart when it was released in 2022.
Ms Johnson then built an interactive concert around the album and signalled her excitement at taking the show to the bush after piloting the concept in 2021 to great success.
"We're blown away by the success of the show, and personally, I love seeing the kid's faces light up," she said.
"So much fun, and so much enjoyment."
Music has played an important role in Ms Johnson's life particularly in her battle with childhood cancer which resulted in the foundation of the Golden Octopus Foundation in 2015 raise money for kids facing similar health struggles.
She said bringing music to kids was of particular importance to her.
"We have discovered there isn't a lot out there for the kids in the way of live music entertainment.
"My whole adult life has been about the kids so it is important to bring magic to these little people."
The show is set to feature local performers and visit smaller communities that are often bypassed.
Originally scheduled for Saturday March 11, but postponed due to flooding, Ms Johnson's Snap, Wiggle and Wobble tour will hit Mount Isa on March 18 at the Overlander Hotel.
