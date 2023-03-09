Three youths have been charged after allegedly breaking in to a fast food outlet in Mount Isa.
The restaurant was allegedly broken in to during the early hours of Tuesday March 7 and was reported to police by 7am.
Officers from the Mount Isa Child Protection Unit arrested three Mount Isa youths, an 11-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, and charged them with one count each of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.
Police have told business owners to consider regularly assessing their security measures.
"To help keep your business safe, consider regularly assessing your business security, introducing targeted security measures and making changes to everyday behaviours," a statement from police said.
"Mount Isa Police thank members of the public for their assistance in keeping the community safe."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
