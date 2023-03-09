The North West Star
Rainfall in north west set to continue over coming days

By Georgie Desailly
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Floodwaters west from the grid to Urandangi. Picture: The Drovers Camp.

Heavy rainfall has continued across the north west region, with Julia Creek and Camooweal receiving 190mm and 120mm, respectively, overnight.

