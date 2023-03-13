Evacuations are underway in Urandangi where police have warned residents to prepare for rising water levels as major flooding continues across north west Queensland.
At least 16 people have already been evacuated from the small community, located 187km south west of Mount Isa, where the Georgina River is expected to peak above the moderate flood level of 4 metres.
Nearby emergency aircraft have been put on standby for potential rescues and resupplies of food, water and medicine.
Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck from the Mount Isa District Disaster Coordination Centre said water reserves and food supplies were good and resupplies were continuing.
"Telstra Services have also been restored to the area," Senior Sergeant Rieck said.
"If any residents are concerned, they are encouraged to contact their local police or council officers," he said.
"Your safety is of paramount importance and we thank you for working with emergency services while we continue to respond to the impacts of flooding in the region."
Up near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Burketown, evacuated residents have been told it is still too unsafe to return home due to floodwater hazards and crocodile sightings.
Almost 100 people were evacuated from Burketown where the Albert River, which passes by Burketown, peaked above the 2011 record flood of 6.78 metres on Sunday, March 12.
The river level is expected to slowly ease over the coming days, but will likely remain above the major flood level of six metres until after Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology reported.
Power has been cut to at least 37 houses and sewerage services compromised for remaining residents in Burketown due to flooding.
Burke Shire Mayor Ernie Camp praised the emergency response efforts of the community amid the town's worst flood on record.
"The outcomes and achievements over the past few days have been remarkable - this includes safely evacuating residents, finding temporary solutions to water and power as the waters rise, and continuing to work on resupply to the whole shire," Cr Camp said in a statement.
He told ABC News Breakfast on Monday that parts of the town had stayed relatively high and dry, but it would be some time before the full extent of the damage would be understood.
"Those who are fit and healthy, we'd love to see them back in the next two weeks, but those who may have some medical conditions, please stay where you are," Cr Camp said.
- With Australian Associated Press
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
