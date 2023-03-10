Residents are preparing for mass evacuations in the Gulf of Carpentaria where record flooding is threatening to inundate towns.
Gulf residents in Burketown, where 426mm of rain has fallen since the start of March, were told by the local council on Friday morning to start preparing for a "possible evacuation".
Extra police officers were also deployed to the town where they have been door knocking all residences and assisting with evacuations.
Small helicopters and planes will be used to airlift elderly people from Burketown to Mount Isa, about 400km to the south, on Friday.
Burke Shire Mayor Ernie Camp said in a statement that "vulnerable residents" such as the elderly, the sick, and children will be evacuated first.
"With anticipated higher flood levels in Burketown later today/tonight, it is time for Burketown Residents to start preparing for possible evacuations going forward from today," Cr Camp said.
"All residents, regardless of whether you identify as vulnerable or not, are encouraged to make sure you have a small bag/backpack prepared for possible evacuation at short notice, including any medication and important documents," he said.
"Further planned evacuations will be triggered if situation warrants."
Mount Isa District Officer Superintendent Tom Armitt said while rain has eased in the gulf, authorities were expecting a significant downflow of water through Burketown and the nearby Indigenous community of Doomadgee.
"Burketown at this stage, the flood modelling is showing that we're expecting water in to the township," Mr Armitt told ABC News.
"We're asking the residents of Burketown to start preparing to leave and await local instructions," he said.
"Stay tuned to your local radio stations and receive updates. Your local police will provide additional information if required.
"Don't enter floodwaters."
In nearby remote Doomadgee, approximately 10 elderly people have also been moved from an aged care home to a hospital as a precaution.
The Nicholson River is approaching record levels and stormwater is backing up, but as of Friday morning, there was no water in the town, a QFES spokeswoman said.
Essential supplies were flown into the stranded community from Cairns on Thursday, with further resupply flights planned.
A number of cattle stations in the Nicholson and Gregory river catchment areas have also been evacuated.
However, some people have been stranded after days of persistent rain such as a group of five at The Drovers Camp in Camooweal, about 200km west of Mount Isa, where 300mm of rain has fallen in the past three days.
Traffic is moving to the Northern Territory border, about 14km west, but the Barkly Highway link to Mount Isa remains cut by floodwaters.
Josie Rowlands from The Drovers Camp says it's "very green, very wet and very soggy", but said the rain is welcome.
"It's going to be good because we're going to be at a point when we have no rain," she told AAP.
"I'm never going to say 'no more rain'."
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said all tourists trapped in Camooweal had found a safe place to stay.
"The Georgina River is continuing to drop which is good," she said.
"We had two trapped tourists that didn't have beds which were accommodated.
"All other visitors and tourists were all accommodated in hotels or had somewhere to be displaced locals have been staying at the hotel with friends and relatives."
Major flood warnings are in place for the Nicholson, Gregory and Leichhardt rivers, with further falls of potentially more than 100mm of rain expected over catchments.
A major flood warning is also in place for the lower Flinders Rivers and a minor warning has been issued for the Cloncurry River which was expected to reach a minor flood level of 3m on Friday night.
"Several flood peaks continue to move along the Cloncurry and Flinders Rivers, and further rises are likely at Walkers Bend over the next few days," the Bureau of Meteorology said in an alert.
- With Australian Associated Press
