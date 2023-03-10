The North West Star
Burketown residents forced to evacuate now eligible for immediate disaster payments

By Jeremy Cook
March 11 2023 - 8:00am
Monsoonal rainfall has caused record flooding and evacuations in parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria. Picture supplied.

Disaster assistance has been made available in the Burke, Richmond and McKinlay Shires amid significant rainfall and record flooding.

