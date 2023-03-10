Disaster assistance has been made available in the Burke, Richmond and McKinlay Shires amid significant rainfall and record flooding.
Immediate personal hardship payments of up to $180 for individuals and $900 for families have been made available to Burke Shire residents who were forced to evacuate, to cover the costs of essential items.
Disaster funding has also been activated for the Richmond and McKinlay Shires through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) to cover repair costs for public assets such as roads and bridges.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt urged affected residents to use caution and have an evacuation plan ready.
"This is an ongoing severe weather event that is continuing to inundate communities right across Northern Australia, and I appreciate those on the ground helping to rescue those stuck in floodwaters" Minister Watt said.
Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said immediate payments for residents evacuated from the Burke Shire could be used to cover the costs of essential items such as medicine, food and clothing.
"In addition, grants to cover the costs of safely reconnecting essential services such as gas and electricity will also be available once the floodwaters go down," he said.
"The Queensland Government is also working to provide assistance with supply issues for communities in the Gulf region who remain isolated after several weeks."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
