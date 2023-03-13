The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Free

Disaster payments of up to $900 activated for residents in Urandangi and Burketown

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Personal hardship payments have been made available for residents of Urandangi and Burketown who were forced to evacuate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.