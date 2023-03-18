Traditional owners from the Gulf of Carpentaria launched the very first wholly Indigenous-owned hot air balloon in Canberra this week.
Based in the gulf town of Burketown, Gangalidda & Garawa Services began Yagurli Tours as a fishing charter operation in 2017.
The operation has since expanded to offer cruises, fishing charters, history and cultural tours, and now hot air balloon flights.
The launch in Canberra, which took place on March 14, was the first 100 per cent Indigenous owned hot air balloon in Australia to take to the skies.
Chairman of the Gangalidda & Garawa Native Title Aboriginal Corporation Mangubadijarri Yanner said the organisation was helping to secure economic development to traditional owners in the lower gulf region.
"Our people have so much to offer in the eco-tourism space and we are excited to share this with as many people as possible from all walks of life - Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike," he said.
"We hope that the continued successes of Yagurli Tours inspires other neighbouring tribes and language groups within the area to start up their own local tourism ventures."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
