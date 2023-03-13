The North West Star
What's on

Isa Rodeo organisers announce rodeo rock concert for 2023

Updated March 14 2023 - 11:29am, first published 8:00am
Mount Isa will get a second rodeo to celebrate the city's centenary in 2023. Picture supplied.

Organisers of Mount Isa Rodeo have announced another event will take over Buchanan Park in 2023 in celebration of the city's centenary.

