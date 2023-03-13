Organisers of Mount Isa Rodeo have announced another event will take over Buchanan Park in 2023 in celebration of the city's centenary.
The event, Road to Rodeo Mount Isa, is being billed as a rodeo rock concert by organisers and will be headlined by Cold Chisel founding member and Australian music icon Ian Moss, chart topper Shannon Noll and Mackay's Luke Geiger.
The blockbuster event is set to hit Buchanan Park Events Complex on Sunday, May 7, one day after the Back to the Isa Reunion Dinner.
Isa Rodeo CEO Natalie Flecker said the event will reflect an important year for Mount Isa.
"This Road to Rodeo event is being staged especially in Mount Isa in 2023 ... to celebrate the city's centennial," Ms Flecker said.
"For 64 of these years, the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo has been an integral part of the city's growth and identity and we can't wait to celebrate this special event with the Mount Isa community."
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade lauded the event which will be hosted in partnership with the council.
"This rodeo is for the Mount Isa community and to continue our 100-year celebrations," Cr Slade said.
"The inaugural Road to Rodeo held in Longreach last year was very popular, and it is a brilliant addition to the events being held as part of Mount Isa's centenary year this year."
Rodeo events will include bull ride, saddle bronc ride, team roping, barrel race, steer wrestling, rope and tie, breakaway roping, poddy calf events and crowd favourite, the op shop barrel race.
Ticket sales for the event are already live and can be bought online.
