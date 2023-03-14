GALLERY: Mount Isa Zonta Club's International Women's Day Dinner

The Zonta Club of Mount Isa hosted its International Women's Day Dinner on Saturday, March 11 to celebrate and recognise the achievements of the many women living in Mount Isa.
Mount Isa City Councillor Kim Coghlan was awarded the Woman of Achievement Award, while Madison Clauson won the Young Woman of Achievement Award.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
