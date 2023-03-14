Supermarket shelves in Mount Isa have been stripped bare as flooded roads continue to impact supply chains.
Authorities at the two major supermarket chains have said stock is ready to deliver to Mount Isa once key roads reopen.
A spokeswoman for Coles said a delivery of fresh produce and dry goods will arrive at its Mount Isa store on Tuesday afternoon, March 14.
"The water has subsided enough for us to get trucks through and we should have a delivery arriving at the store within the next couple of hours," the spokeswoman said.
A Woolworths spokeswoman said the company had stock at Torrens Creek ready to be delivered to Mount Isa.
"Due to the road closures in and around Mt Isa, some of the regular delivery schedules and volumes for our local store have been impacted," she said.
"There has been discussion today about the reopening of McKinlay Pass with further supplies from Townsville and Brisbane also being prepared.
"We'll continue to work to get as much stock to the store as possible, and we appreciate the support and understanding from our customers."
The Flinders Highway between Richmond and Cloncurry remains closed to all traffic, preventing deliveries from Townsville.
The Barkly Highway, which connects Queensland with the Northern Territory, also remains shut, leaving some people stranded stranded in Mount Isa.
Sunset Tourist Park owner Kylie Rixon has been accommodating a number of stranded travellers as they waited for roads to reopen.
She said police had escorted people from Camooweal on Monday, where supplies were low and floodwaters remained high.
"We've still got probably six or eight people here that are waiting to go over to the Northern Territory," Ms Rixon said.
"The ones that did come through from Camooweal who had no groceries were able to get enough," she said.
"It's a normal part of what we experience here in the outback, but the thing we're not used to is the damage between here and Camooweal."
A community recovery hub has since been established in Mount Isa at the Ibis Styles Hotel on the corner of Rodeo Drive and Camooweal Street to provide support to all residents affected by floods throughout north west Queensland.
Almost 100 people were evacuated from Burketown, near the gulf, to Mount Isa and Normanton late last week.
The hub will be open daily from 8am to 4pm to help people apply for disaster grants and provide referrals to other community organisations and government agencies for further support.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
