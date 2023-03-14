The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Immediate disaster payments now available for flood-affected Camooweal residents

JC
By Jeremy Cook
March 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood-affected residents in Camooweal, north west of Mount Isa, can claim immediate disaster payments. Picture Jocelyn Edwards.

Camooweal residents who have been isolated by flooding have been made eligible for immediate disaster payments to cover the costs of essential items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.