Camooweal residents who have been isolated by flooding have been made eligible for immediate disaster payments to cover the costs of essential items.
Through the Personal Hardship Assistance payments, flood affected residents can access up to $180 for individuals and $900 for a family of five or more.
Camooweal residents can also now access to the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme to repair damaged services such as electricity, gas and water.
The scheme is a means tested relief measure intended for uninsured homeowners.
Meanwhile, primary producers in Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Doomadgee and Mount Isa are eligible for freight subsidies of up to $5,000 to move stock, feed, machinery and other operational necessities.
Payments are jointly funded by the state and federal governments through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Queensland Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the state and federal government will continue to work together to provide support for flood-affected communities across Queensland.
"More than 530mm fell across the Nicholson, Gregory and Leichardt River catchments and we have water getting into places that haven't been touched in generations," Minister Ryan said.
"These additional support measures we're announcing today will help some of our most remote Queensland residents and the primary producers that operate in these parts."
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Senator the Hon Murray Watt said the assistance measures will support North Queenslanders with their immediate recovery from the floods.
"With some northern residents currently cut off by floods, we're activating these support measures to help them through this tough stretch," he said.
"This financial assistance is going straight to Queenslanders in need and will allow them to get back on their feet after floodwaters subside."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
