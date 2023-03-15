The North West Star
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Cavaliers defeat Black Stars in 'tough' conditions to book spot in grand final

JC
By Jeremy Cook
March 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Cricket: Cavaliers through to grand final

The Cavaliers have made it through to the grand final of the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition after defeating minor premiers, Black Stars, in a wet encounter at Sunset Oval.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

