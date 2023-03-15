Cricket: Cavaliers through to grand final

The Cavaliers have made it through to the grand final of the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition after defeating minor premiers, Black Stars, in a wet encounter at Sunset Oval.
Prolonged rain in the lead up to the match threatened the postponement of both of the weekend's semi final fixtures forcing Cavaliers players to take to the pitch with blow dryers ahead of the coin toss.
Cavaliers elected to bat first after winning the toss, notching a respectable 105 runs in tough batting conditions.
A mid-game torrent of rain halted play temporarily, reducing the number overs per innings to 25.
A desperate run chase wasn't enough for the Stars as they fell just short of the required total with 102 runs.
Black Stars coach Ash Benson said the low-scoring match was "tough" for both teams.
"They just outplayed us on the day and they definitely deserved to win the game," he said.
"It was just one of those days where everything was against us. We weren't really even expecting to play whereas they were the opposite.
"We've just got to move on basically and just get ready for the next game."
The Cavaliers victory means they go directly through to the grand final on March 25 to play the winner of the preliminary finals match-up between Black Stars and Panthers this upcoming Saturday.
Benson said his side weren't too disappointed by their semi final loss and were ready to have another crack at booking their spot in the grand final.
"We always knew we were going to get a second crack at the cherry," he said.
"For that reason, I don't think the confidence levels would be that dented."
Preliminary Finals: March 18
Grand Final: March 25
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
