A $10,000 grant awarded to Mount Isa's Cancer House for the installation of solar panels has been hailed by community leaders for helping to reduce energy costs.
The funding, which was awarded by the state government via the Ergon-Energex Community Fund, was welcomed by Cancer House Treasurer Richard Lane.
The house provides a space for people affected by cancer to talk about their experiences with fellow patients.
Mr Lane said solar energy will help the charity use more of its fundraising dollars to support cancer patients and their families.
"The installation of the solar panels at Mt Isa Cancer House, and the resulting energy cost saving, will help to eliminate the need to ask the groups based in Cancer House to contribute to meeting this cost," he said.
"This means more of our fundraising can be used in the support of the work we do and our clients in the community."
North West Queensland Prostate Cancer Support Group committee member Tony McGrady said the investment would help the charity support more people with cancer.
"Cancer House is not just a house, it's a home," Mr McGrady said.
"It's a vital piece of community infrastructure that allows locals in their time of need to get together as one," he said.
Local Work Group Leader Kieren Vonhoff said Ergon was proud to support grassroots groups that had a powerful impact.
"Mount Isa Cancer House is a hub that locals can turn to in their time of need, so we're pleased to be able to provide them with a financial boost for a project that will help them reduce their running costs immediately and in the long-term," Mr Vonhoff said.
Mount Isa Cancer House was one of 22 organisations around the state whose efforts were rewarded with a share in the Ergon-Energex Community Fund of more than $130,000.
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni, who visited Mount Isa alongside Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in early March, said praised the efforts of locals behind the Cancer House initiative.
"While the North West is blessed with incredible natural resources like solar power and critical minerals, it's the locals themselves, like those behind Cancer House, that are the community's greatest asset," Minister de Brenni said.
"The Ergon-Energex Community Fund is all about supporting initiatives that help communities stay connected and safe, improve health and wellbeing, build resilience, and offer hope for the future," he said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
