Mount Isa Cancer House awarded $10k to install solar panels

By Jeremy Cook
March 15 2023 - 4:30pm
Cancer House acts as a support space for people affected by cancer. File picture.

A $10,000 grant awarded to Mount Isa's Cancer House for the installation of solar panels has been hailed by community leaders for helping to reduce energy costs.

