The state and federal government has announced support for flood devastated farmers in the north west of Queensland.
Minister for rural communities Mark Furner addressed parliament today on the "hardship faced by primary producers" and committed to state and federal government assistance in coordinating emergency drops of fodder and supplies.
"The death of livestock and damage to property caused by weather events like these is confronting, and is a threat to primary producers' livelihoods," he said.
"My department is contacting farmers directly and putting call outs on social media for primary producers to let us know what they need.
"We are coordinating emergency fodder drops, and my department is contacting farmers to let them know how they can have it dropped to them."
Mr Furner also announced Category B disaster funding arrangements had been activated and primary producers and small businesses in the local government areas of Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Doomadgee, Mornington and Mount Isa can now apply for concessional loans of up to $250,000 to repair or replace damaged buildings, plant, equipment or livestock.
They can also apply for up to $100,000 for working capital to keep business going as they recover and further assessments are underway to determine whether higher levels of disaster assistance funding will be made available.
The Category B funding is being administered by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority and all affected primary producers in the north west are encouraged to visit the QRIDA website or call 1800 623 946.
Mr Furner also said producers can also access freight subsidies of up to $5,000 through his department and those interested could contact 13 25 23.
Personal Hardship Assistance for residents of Urandangi in Boulia Shire Council have also been announced.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday thanked emergency services who "worked so hard to keep Queenslanders safe" across the vast north west region.
She also said while floodwaters were receding there were concerns over more rain forecast.
"More rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for north west Queensland which could elevate already record high water levels," she said.
"Major flood warnings are still in place and I urge people to be safe and take precautions when travelling throughout the region."
"We are now also monitoring a moderate chance of a tropical cyclone forming in the Coral Sea into next week."
Federal minister for emergency management Murray Watt has also committed government support for the flood impacted region.
"We have acted quickly to activate disaster support for affected communities in north west Queensland," he said.
"It is vital that we ensure financial assistance is going to Queenslanders who need it most, and that it's getting there fast. Not only have we announced payments for individuals, business and farmers, we have also announced freight subsidies for the movement of fodder, stock and machinery.
