The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Motorists urged to drive with caution as part of the Flinders Highway reopened

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parts of the Flinders Highway were submerged by floodwaters. Picture McKinlay Shire Council.

Some roads and highways around north west Queensland have started to reopen as the region's flood crisis continues to unfold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.