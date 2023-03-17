Some roads and highways around north west Queensland have started to reopen as the region's flood crisis continues to unfold.
The Flinders Highway between Julia Creek and Cloncurry has been reopened as of Friday March 17 with authorities urging motorists to drive with caution.
The Barkly Highway between Mount Isa and Camooweal is also open with reduced lanes. Road works are occurring at Inca Creek bridge and Nowraine bridge where only one lane is open to traffic.
Temporary traffic lights are in use along the Barkly and motorists have again been urged to drive with caution.
Flood repairs to the Barkly Highway will take at least a week and scores of dirt and gravel roads that connect cattle stations are still underwater, the AAP reported.
All roads to the Gulf of Carpentaria remain cut off.
Road closures around north west Queensland can be viewed online.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
