Receding floodwaters in the Gulf of Carpentaria have unearthed a muddy, silty wreckage.
Residents in Burketown, where the Albert River exceeded the 2011 flood record of 6.78 metres, are reportedly "in shock" at the trail of devastation left behind by the region's worst flooding in recorded history.
Jil and Tim Wilson own the Tirranna Springs Roadhouse, which sits approximately 30 kilometres south of Burketown on a section of road between the Nicholson, Gregory and Albert Rivers.
The couple also own several other businesses which operate out of Burketown itself.
Ms Wilson said a lot of the community were "in shock" at the damage left behind by record high floodwaters.
"Absolute mess and absolute mayhem," she said.
"Our house went up to the roof, basically underwater.
"We put everything up high to accommodate a flood as it has been seen before and it just came up so much higher and so fast too."
Parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria were hit with record rainfall in late-February and early March.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Burketown Airport recorded more than 500mm of rainfall in the space of two weeks, prompting vast flooding across north west Queensland.
Ms Wilson said flood waters took out power, cut access to clean water and sewerage, and claimed the lives of her family's animals.
"The only thing alive is the geese," she said.
"We had emergency generators which got washed away, seven 22 tonne water tanks got ripped away by the current.
"The diesel tank and the generator and the 5,000 litre diesel tanks bolted in to the ground, ripped away and smashed in to my house.
"[It] drenched all my house in diesel, the roadhouse is drenched in deep fryer oil."
Emergency services are continuing to monitor Burketown while floodwaters move through the Georgina River catchment area.
Inundation of the township itself has receded, but the area remains surrounded by water and only accessible by helicopter.
Ms Wilson said the retreating water had left behind a muddy bomb site.
"[We've] got no water and no power," she said.
"So it makes cleaning up really hard.
"Everything just keeps rotting away hard.
"It's that bad now, [we] can't even enter the roadhouse, because of the smell and all the debris swimming around."
Residents in the Gulf of Carpentaria are used to dealing with floods during the wet season.
But this year's was different. Ms Wilson said water levels in 2023 were double what they were 13 years ago.
"We built everything a meter outside of the most recent flood level, which was recorded in 2010, and it was about a meter and a half high," she said.
"It came in to the house, but didn't do that much damage.
"[This year] all the local monsoonal rain pushed the water level up to over three meters."
Loans of up to $250,000 were made available to primary producers and small businesses affected by flooding, while individuals and families can claim immediate disaster payments of $180 and $900 respectively.
A Gofundme page, which was set up to help raise money for Ms Wilson's flood recovery, has also received $2,380.
Ms Wilson said any money she received needed to be spent smartly.
"The message is we need more help," she said.
"But I also get the other side of the coin you can't just pour millions and millions of dollars into a single business.
"We've seen this massive flood event that's unprecedented, who's to say this isn't the new norm and how can we future proof businesses?"
