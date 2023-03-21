A grand final appearance awaits the Panthers cricket team after a preliminary final victory against the Black Stars in the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition.
Both teams took to the pitch at Sunset Oval on Saturday vying for a spot in the competition decider.
Panthers were first in to bat, putting together an assured innings total of 169 runs.
Izra Kaka was the standout for the Panthers, notching the highest score of the innings and of the day with 55 runs.
Lebherz and Hussain followed up with 32 and 20 runs respectively.
Nadeesh Wickramasekara was on form with the ball for Black Stars, taking 4 wickets including 3 stumpings as he tore through the tail end.
Minor premiers Black Stars took to the crease next hoping to bounce back after the previous week's tough semi final loss against the Cavaliers.
Hopes of a Black Stars' grand final berth were dashed early on when wickets began to tumble. Opening batsmen Calvin Phund was caught out on 0 runs after 4 balls.
Nadeesh Wickramasekara and Jarrod Koch were the next to be sent packing for the Stars on 7 and 2 runs respectively.
Ash Benson came in at number six and looked to build momentum before he was bowled out on 27 runs.
Abishek Bista notched the highest score with 37 not out as the Black Stars ended a disappointing innings on 123 runs as Panthers claimed victory and a spot in the grand final on March 25.
Panthers will face off against the Cavaliers, who finished second in the regular season, this Saturday at Sunset Oval.
Grand Final: March 25
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
