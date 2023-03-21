The North West Star
Panthers defeat Black Stars to book place in Mount Isa cricket grand final

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Panthers will face off against the Cavaliers in the 2022/23 Mount Isa cricket grand final. Picture Jos Murphy.

A grand final appearance awaits the Panthers cricket team after a preliminary final victory against the Black Stars in the Mount Isa Cricket Association's A Grade competition.

