Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner travelled from Brisbane on Friday to meet with locals, community leaders and primary producers in Gulf communities reeling from extreme flooding more than a week ago.
He inspected damage to properties and businesses in Burketown and Doomadgee, saying it was important to be in the north west to survey the damage, speak to locals and determine what assistance could be provided to help communities recover.
The state and federal governments have enacted Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements including category B assistance for agribusinesses, the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme, and Personal Hardship Assistance.
Further assessments are currently underway to determine if higher levels of funding activation are required.
The Queensland government's builder QBuild has sent teams to Burketown and Camooweal to complete repairs and building works to help communities get back on their feet.
Mr Furner said the floods had hit north west Queensland hard and the government was making sure support was available.
"Queenslanders are no strangers to natural disasters, but it is always heartbreaking when homes and livelihoods are impacted," he said. "I encourage everyone who has been impacted by flooding to get online and check out what assistance they are eligible for."
Previously declared assistance includes the following for certain flood-affected areas:
Further details on disaster assistance can be found via the Australian government's Disaster Assist website, the Queensland Reconstruction Authority website and the QRIDA website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.