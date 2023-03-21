The North West Star
Bedourie residents preparing for 'extended period of isolation' amid incoming floodwaters

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:00am
Flooding at Urandangi in the Boulia Shire where the entire town was evacuated. Picture supplied.

Communities in Queensland's far west are continuing to battle major flooding with water flowing south from Camooweal overloading already saturated catchments.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

