Communities in Queensland's far west are continuing to battle major flooding with water flowing south from Camooweal overloading already saturated catchments.
Floodwaters along the Georgina River have exceeded levels observed in January 2023.
Flooding at Roxborough Downs Station peaked at 9.59 metres on Sunday and Monday at the highest level recorded since 1977, forcing graziers to defend property by building flood levees.
Further south, the Georgina River is expected to exceed the major flood level at Marion Downs Station on Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.
According to the Bureau, early indications suggested flooding at Marion Downs could reach 6.5 metres.
Moderate flooding is falling along Eyre Creek at Bedourie, but is expected to rise significantly over the next week as floodwaters flow downstream from.
The Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) at Bedourie moved to "lean forward" status on Friday in anticipation of rising flood levels and road closures.
Diamantina Mayor and LDMG Chair Rob Dare said council were preparing for an extended period of isolation.
"For the residents of Bedourie this will be the third time this year they have been flooded in," Cr Dare said in a statement on Friday.
"Council have spoken to REX Airlines and they are able to assist with resupply as they did earlier in the year," he said.
"Mail can also be flown in, however residents will need to ensure senders complete the 'Aviation Dangerous Goods Declaration' for parcels to make the plane."
Police have urged residents and travellers in western Queensland to check local road condition reports online before getting in the car.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
