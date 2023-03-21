The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Authorities investigating mass power outage in Mount Isa and Cloncurry

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations have launched in to a power outage in north west Queensland which affected approximately 10,000 customers. File picture.

Investigations have begun in to how a power outage in north west Queensland cut supply to more than 10,000 customers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.