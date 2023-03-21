Investigations have begun in to how a power outage in north west Queensland cut supply to more than 10,000 customers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Power was lost in Mount Isa, Cloncurry and Julia Creek at about 4am on the morning of March 21.
The state's power distributor, Ergon Energy, flagged the outage in a post to social media, saying crews were "patrolling to locate a power network issue affecting supply to Mount Isa, Cloncurry and parts of Julia Creek".
Power was restored to approximately 8,700 customers in and around Mount Isa by 7:40am, and then to another 1,000 customers in Cloncurry by midday.
By 1pm, power had been restored to all affected customers.
A spokeswoman for Ergon Energy said investigations had been launched alongside APA Group, the operators of the Diamantina Power Station, which supplies the Mount Isa region with electricity.
"We thank everyone for their patience while our team worked with APA to safely restore power and we will continue to work together to investigate the cause of the supply interruption," the spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for APA Group confirmed they too were working to determine the cause of the outage.
"APA will continue its investigations into the root cause that led to today's outage now that power has been restored," the spokesman said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
