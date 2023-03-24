The North West Star
Police are encouraging residents to register for the Community Camera Alliance

March 25 2023 - 8:00am
Police are encouraging residents with CCTV systems to register in a database and help solve crimes. File photo

The growing number of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems systems installed at private residences has potential to be a valuable tool in investigations according to police from the Mount Isa District.

