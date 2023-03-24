The growing number of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems systems installed at private residences has potential to be a valuable tool in investigations according to police from the Mount Isa District.
Officers have urged residents and business owners to join the Community Camera Alliance, which aims to "promote the relationship" between the community and police service according to a police media statement.
Footage recorded by CCTV systems can be used by investigators to identify and locate alleged offenders, or be admitted as evidence in court hearings.
This has historically been obtained from businesses, however the statement claims that as CCTV systems have become cheaper more residents have installed the cameras on their home.
Registration for the program is voluntary, and police say in the event of an alleged crime investigators can use a database of CCTV locations to easily find relevant footage, saving time, resources and resulting in a shorter investigation.
Police say all details are stored on the secure QPRIME database, which can only be accessed by QPS personnel.
Business owners and residents can register for the program using the forms available on the Community Camera Alliance webpage.
