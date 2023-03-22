Mount Isa City Council has agreed to adopt a housing plan which will aim to address key issues with the city's long-term housing supply.
The plan, which was unanimously agreed to by all seven councillors, will be further developed alongside state government agencies, community organisations and other key stakeholders, with an overall report to be presented to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk later in the year.
The plan addressed several key issues with the supply of social, aged care and state government employee housing, as well as issues with the rental market.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said Glencore and the state government had been invited to consult on long-term housing plans for the city.
"I think this is a great first step," said Cr Slade.
"We need 20 and 30 year plans going forward and it's important that all stakeholders work with local government to ensure the best outcomes for our city."
The plan also outlined issues with the disproportionate levels of social housing compared to social services.
According to data published by the council, Mount Isa was 10 times above the state average when it came to domestic violence cases per capita.
Cr Slade said people were being set up to fail a lot of the time because they're not "house ready".
"We haven't got the services that some of the people who go in to social housing need, those wrap around supports, [which] is something that is having a negative impact on the city," she said.
"People who are camped up in the Leichhardt River may need to go to a rehabilitation centre first before they are put in to housing," she said.
Council data also showed there were more than 600 people living in overcrowded conditions or sleeping rough throughout the city with people waiting up to three years on the social housing waitlist.
Councillor Peta MacRae said social services needed to match the demand for social housing.
"I do believe we will need more social housing," she said.
"We can't predict how much we will need, but we also need to advocate for the services to go with that."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
