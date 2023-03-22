Freight services in far north Queensland will receive $64 million in funding from the state government over a five year period to address cost of living pressure.
The funding is aimed at reducing high freight prices to remote communities in the Northern Peninsula, Torres Strait, Cape York and the Gulf of Carpentaria.
It comes amid a cost of living summit, held by the state government, on Thursday Island just north of the Cape York Peninsula.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called for the summit after a visit to the region in early September 2022.
"During last year's Torres Strait Community Cabinet, the local community made it clear that one of the biggest challenges for the region was freight," the Premier said.
"We listened to the community. We're delivering this funding package to tackle that challenge head on.
"By subsiding some of the freight costs to the Northern Peninsula, Torres Strait, Cape York and Gulf regions, we can ease pressure on local suppliers, and reduce one of the major factors making things like food, and clothing more expensive."
The $64 million in funding will be directed toward targeted subsidies for multi-modal freight services, the appointment of freight coordinators to manage complex supply chains and the development of community infrastructure such as cold storage.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said there was a need for a more "targeted, sustainable approach to managing freight disadvantage across the state".
"This funding will target the high price of freight that is fuelling cost-of-living pressures, delivering on a package of work that addresses the unique challenges of transporting essential goods to these remote regions," he said.
