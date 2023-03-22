The North West Star
Roxborough Downs escapes inundation from Georgina River flood

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 23 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
The Roxborough Downs homestead complex protected from Georgina River floodwaters by a newly constructed levee bank. Picture: McMillan Pastoral Company

The McMillan family was breathing a sigh of relief early this week as a hastily constructed levee bank successfully stopped floodwaters from the Georgina River from entering the station compound situated north west of Boulia.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

