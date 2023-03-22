The North West Star
Flood-ravaged outback town leaders meet with PM

By Robyn Wuth and Fraser Barton
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:00am
Burketown Mayor Ernie Camp says nothing could have prepared the region for catastrophic flooding. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

The leaders of two outback Queensland towns will meet with the prime minister to ask for millions of dollars in aid to repair flood-ravaged far north communities and the havoc wreaked on the livestock industry.

