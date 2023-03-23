The Cloncurry Shire Council has relaunched one of Australia's richest poetry competitions for its fourth year in 2023.
Entries in to the Cloncurry Prize poetry competition have opened with Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell encouraging people from all around Australia to compete for their chance to win $10,000 in prize money.
Mayor Campbell said the competition, which attracted more than 230 entries in its inaugural year, was launched to shine a light on life in the outback and "ignite a sense of national pride".
"The Prize was created to remind people of the wonderful country we live in, and inspired by Dame Mary Gilmore and her connection to Cloncurry," he said.
"She was a true hero of the Outback and it's stunning natural beauty, it's larger-than-life characters and their incredible stories."
This year's theme is "outback heroes", which Cr Campbell said there was "no shortage of".
"They may not wear capes," he said.
"They're probably in boots that have covered more miles than there are stars in our sky, hats that could tell their own cracking yarns, and look like they've just come off a six-month cattle drove.
"But that doesn't diminish their incredible stories."
Entries to the competition will close on May 1 with the winner announced at an awards ceremony in Cloncurry on June 23.
Cr Campbell urged all amateur, aspiring and famed wordsmiths from wherever to put ink to paper.
"Whether you live in the city or the country," he said.
"This competition gives people from all over Australia the opportunity to express their love and wonder for our amazing country and the people that made it, who live it, and who will continue to live it."
