A 20-year-old Mount Isa man has been charged over an alleged graffiti spree which lasted more than 12 months and included up to 28 offences.
Police officers from Mount Isa's Criminal Investigation Branch located the alleged offender on March 17 carrying supplies typically used for graffiti and executed a search warrant on the man's dwelling where they found evidence to lay charges.
The alleged offender was charged with 28 counts of wilful damage by graffiti and was released on strict bail conditions.
In a statement, police said officers coordinated with the Brisbane Graffiti Taskforce to identify "key elements of the unique tag" used by the alleged offender.
"Mount Isa police will continue to vigorously investigate these type of offences and encourage the community to report instances via Policelink or Crimestoppers," the statement said.
"Graffiti is a crime that has numerous adverse effects on a small community from aesthetics to costs to businesses for repairs caused by the damage."
The man is set to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 27.
