Man charged with 28 alleged graffiti offences over 12 month period across Mount Isa

By Jeremy Cook
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:01pm
A man has been charged with 28 offences relating to an alleged graffiti spree in Mount Isa which lasted more than 12 months. Pictures supplied.

A 20-year-old Mount Isa man has been charged over an alleged graffiti spree which lasted more than 12 months and included up to 28 offences.

Local News

